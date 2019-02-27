Listen Live Sports

Top Israeli minister to Trump: Reveal plan before election

February 27, 2019 5:38 am
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — A senior Israeli Cabinet minister is calling on President Donald Trump to reveal his much-anticipated “Deal of the Century” for Middle East peace before the upcoming Israeli election.

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner says his plan will address all “final status” issues, including borders, and require compromises by all sides. He made no mention of establishing a Palestinian state and said the plan would focus heavily on offering economic “opportunities” to the Palestinians. Details will be unveiled after the April 9 Israeli elections.

But Naftali Bennett, a hard-line rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused the Israeli leader of conspiring with Kushner to establish a Palestinian state. He says Tuesday that Trump is leaving Israelis in the dark before a crucial election and “friends do not keep secrets” from each other.

