Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Town lets homeowner keep ‘Impeach Trump’ sign, for now

February 1, 2019 11:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WELLESLEY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man will get to keep a banner reading “Impeach Trump” on his home.

The roughly 12-foot (3.5-meter) by 2-foot (0.5-meter), red, white and blue sign has been hanging from the second floor of Dan Chiasson’s home for months but recently Wellesley officials told him the banner violated town bylaws regarding size.

Chiasson, a writer who teaches at Wellesley College, was warned he could face $300 daily fines.

After he questioned whether the rules violated his rights to political expression, The Boston Globe reports town officials backed off Thursday and said the banner could stay while they reviewed the legality of the sign ordinance.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump lost the Boston suburb to Hillary Clinton, a Wellesley College graduate, by a more than a 3-to-1 margin.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
2|5 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy SEAL recruits participate in underwater training

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.