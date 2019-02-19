Listen Live Sports

Trump 2020 campaign announces communication team

February 19, 2019 8:35 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is staffing-up for his re-election run, naming his communications team for the 2020 campaign.

The campaign announced Tuesday that Trump is hiring veteran Republican communications operative Tim Murtaugh as communications director, Republican National Committee spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany as national press secretary, and Mark Lotter, a former aide to Vice President Mike Pence, as director of strategic communications.

Mindful of what they expect to be a robust contest, Trump and his aides have emphasized developing a more traditional campaign team, rather than mimicking the more threadbare 2016 effort.

The campaign is also naming former White House staffer Cole Blocker as director of finance and Megan Powers, a veteran of Trump’s first campaign, as director of administrative operations.

