The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Trump: Amazon’s dropped deal ‘a big loss’ for hometown NYC

February 22, 2019 4:33 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling Amazon’s decision to drop its plans for new headquarters in New York “a big loss” for the city.

Trump tells reporters the city could have hashed out “a much better deal,” but is still bemoaning the decision.

He’s also blaming what he’s calling “radical left” thinking, which he says isn’t good for jobs or the economy.

Amazon abruptly dropped plans last week to build one of its new headquarters in Long Island City, Queens, which could have delivered 25,000 jobs.

Some politicians and activists had objected to the nearly $3 billion in incentives promised to one of the world’s richest, most powerful companies.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday called the reversal the “greatest tragedy” he’s seen since he’s been in government.

