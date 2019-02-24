Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump and Pence both traveling outside US on Monday

February 24, 2019 5:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are expected to be abroad at the same time for a day, an unusual bit of scheduling for the nation’s top two officials.

On Monday, Trump will leave for a summit in Vietnam with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. On the same day, Pence will be in Colombia for a one-day emergency summit on Venezuela.

The vice president’s daytrip will involve meeting with the so-called Lima Group, made up of mostly conservative Latin American nations. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will take part.

The two leaders have been outside the U.S. at the same time before, notably last year when Trump was in Argentina for a G20 meeting and Pence traveled to Mexico for the inauguration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.