The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump gets briefing on lieutenant accused of having hit list

February 22, 2019 4:02 pm
 
< a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is getting a “complete briefing” on a Coast Guard officer accused of stockpiling guns and compiling a hit list of prominent Democrats and network TV journalists.

Trump told reporters Friday afternoon that he would be getting a “very complete briefing in about two hours.” He added that it was a “very sad thing.”

Forty-nine-year-old Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson, of Maryland, was arrested last week on gun and drug charges. His public defender accused prosecutors of making inflammatory accusations against her client without providing the evidence to back them up.

In a court filing, prosecutors said Hasson has espoused extremist views for years and drafted an email in which he said he was “dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth.”

The Associated Press

