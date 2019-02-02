Listen Live Sports

Trump names former doctor as assistant and medical adviser

February 2, 2019 10:04 pm
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has appointed his former doctor to be his assistant and chief medical adviser.

Saturday’s announcement by the White House follows Trump’s decision to re-nominate Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson for a second star due to inaction by the previous Congress. Jackson’s original nomination was put on hold last year after Trump nominated him to head the Veterans Affairs Department.

The Navy doctor withdrew following allegations of professional misconduct, which the Pentagon continues to investigate.

Jackson has denied any wrongdoing. He led the medical team for Trump’s physical exam last year and said the president was in excellent health and has “incredibly good genes.”

A White House official not authorized to publicly discuss personnel issues says Trump considers Jackson a trustworthy medical adviser and physician.

