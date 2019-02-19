Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Trump’s ex-Hill chief returning as Pence’s chief of staff

February 19, 2019 4:25 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former chief liaison to Congress is returning to the White House as chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Marc Short will begin his new role in mid-March.

Short left the White House less than a year ago. He had worked for Pence and a group affiliated with the conservative Koch brothers’ political operation before entering the White House.

Pence’s chief of staff, Nick Ayers, left the White House at the end of 2018 after turning down an offer to become Trump’s chief of staff.

Short’s return drew praise from Republicans on Capitol Hill, with whom he has long has close ties.

“I am thrilled to have Marc back in the administration,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “Marc was an integral partner as Republicans racked up win after win to help our nation and our economy grow and flourish. I’m confident he will help us achieve much more for the American people in this new and important role.”

Sanders said Shahira Knight, who succeeded Short as director of legislative affairs, will continue to be Trump’s chief emissary to Capitol Hill.

