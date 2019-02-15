Listen Live Sports

Trump’s new trade decision: Impose tariffs on imported cars?

February 15, 2019 12:01 am
 
DETROIT (AP) — Sometimes, on a bad night, Brad Strong wakes at 2 a.m. and can’t get back to sleep. The insomnia isn’t about his family or money or health. It’s about tariffs.

The Strong family’s three car dealerships in Salt Lake City could suffer a significant blow if President Donald Trump proceeds with a proposal to impose tariffs of 20 to 25 percent on imported autos and auto parts.

Strong may be in for a few more sleepless nights.

By Sunday, Trump’s Commerce Department is expected to issue an opinion on whether auto imports endanger U.S. national security enough to justify such import taxes. Trump would then have 90 days to decide whether to impose them.

