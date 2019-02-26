Listen Live Sports

Turkey slams EU for attending summit hosted by Egypt

February 26, 2019 8:54 am
 
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned European Union leaders for attending a meeting hosted by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, days after the country executed nine suspected Muslim Brotherhood members.

Erdogan questioned “Can you speak of human rights” in the EU when the bloc’s leaders agreed to be hosted by el-Sisi.

He was referring to a summit between EU and Arab League leaders held in Sharm el-Sheikh this week.

The nine were convicted of involvement in the 2015 assassination of the country’s top prosecutor.

Ties between Egypt and Turkey have been tense since the 2013 ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi. Egypt accuses Turkey of becoming a refuge for Muslim Brotherhood members who fled Egypt.

