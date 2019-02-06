Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Turkey slams France over decision to mark Armenian genocide

February 6, 2019 5:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey is strongly condemning French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to mark April 24 as a day of “commemoration of the Armenian genocide” in reference to the deaths of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians under the Ottoman Empire a century ago.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin on Wednesday denounced Macron’s move as an attempt to “save the day” and make political gains as he faces “political problems in his own country.”

Many historians regard the mass killings of Armenians as the first genocide of the 20th century. Turkey rejects the term genocide, contending that those who died were victims of civil war and unrest.

Macron was speaking at a dinner gathering members of the French-Armenian community in Paris on Tuesday evening. 

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

France officially recognized the Armenian genocide in 2001. 

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.