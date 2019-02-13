Listen Live Sports

Meetings set for changes East Coast’s scallop fishery

February 13, 2019 2:47 pm
 
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Federal fishing managers are holding a series of meetings along the East Coast to gather feedback about potential changes to the rules governing the U.S.’s lucrative Atlantic ocean scallop fishery.

The New England Fishery Management Council is working on revisions to the scallop fishing rules that include potential changes to the individual fishing quota possession limits. The changes could also affect how scallops are harvested in the northern Gulf of Maine, a key fishing area off New England.

The meetings begin Feb. 28 in Rockport, Maine, and conclude April 3 in Gloucester, Massachusetts. There will also be hearings in New York, Rhode Island, Virginia and New Jersey.

This story has been corrected to say the New England Fishery Management Council is holding the meetings, not the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

