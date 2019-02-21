Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UK Conservative lawmaker charged with falsifying expenses

February 21, 2019 7:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A lawmaker from Britain’s governing Conservative Party has been charged with making false expenses claims.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Thursday that Christopher Davies faces two counts of forgery and one of providing false or misleading information for allowance claims.

The 51-year-old politician, who was first elected to Parliament in 2015, is due to appear in court on Friday.

Legislators’ expenses have been under scrutiny — and several lawmakers have been jailed — since it was revealed in 2009 that members of Parliament had claimed taxpayer-funded expenses for second homes and items including porn movies, horse manure and an ornamental duck house.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.