Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UN envoy calls for end to political infighting in Iraq

February 13, 2019 8:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The new U.N. envoy for Iraq is calling for an end to political infighting so formation of a government can be completed, warning that further delay could lead to “significant repercussions on the stability of the country.”

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that the Iraqi people “are bearing the brunt of the political stalemate” at a time when it is critical to meet their demands for better services, with water and electricity at the top of the list.

She said four ministerial posts are still vacant and there are “fierce disagreements” about three of them — defense, interior and justice.

Hennis-Plasschaert urged political actors to compromise, and reminded them that there are well-qualified women whose participation in senior decision-making positions “remains very limited.”

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1792: George Washington signs the Postal Service Act

Get our daily newsletter.