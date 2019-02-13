Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL-MARKETS

Stocks up

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are slightly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors remain optimistic that the U.S. and China will make more progress in resolving their trade dispute.

Key officials from the world’s two largest economies will meet Thursday and Friday to try to stave off an escalation of a trade conflict that has hurt companies and consumers by raising prices on a number of products. President Donald Trump has said he might let a March 2 deadline slide if the U.S. and China get close to a deal.

Advertisement

Banks and technology and energy companies account for much of the market’s broad gains, a sign that traders expect the economy to remain healthy.

Higher room rates pushed hotel operator Hilton Worldwide to a strong fourth-quarter profit, beating analysts’ forecasts. The company also gave Wall Street a strong profit forecast for the current quarter. Hilton’s stock rose 5.9 percent and competitor Marriott International added 3.5 percent.

Groupon fell after the online daily deal service came up short of analysts’ profit forecasts for the quarter.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.70 percent.

CONSUMER PRICES

US consumer prices flat in January

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer prices were unchanged in January, as lower gasoline prices offset the rising costs of housing, clothing and medical care.

The Labor Department said the consumer price index rose only 1.6 percent last month from a year earlier.

Inflation has been tempered by a 10.1 percent plunge over the past 12 months in prices at the gas pump. But housing expenses — the dominant part of the index — have risen 3.2 percent.

Excluding the volatile energy and food categories, core prices increased 0.2 percent for the fifth month in a row. For the third straight month, core prices were up 2.2 percent from a year ago.

The relatively modest level of inflation suggests that recent wage gains have not spurred higher inflation.

FORD-RECALL

Ford recalls 1.5M pickups that can downshift without warning

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million pickup trucks in North America because the transmissions can suddenly downshift into first gear.

The recall covers F-150 trucks from the 2011 through 2013 model years with six-speed automatic transmissions.

The company says a glitch in sending a signal from the transmission speed sensor is the cause. Ford has five reports of accidents including one that caused a whiplash injury from a sudden downshift.

Owners will be notified by letter starting March 4. Dealers will update the powertrain control software to fix the problem.

Ford’s F-Series pickup is the top-selling vehicle in the United States.

AUTOS-DEPENDABILITY

Auto reliability up, but battery, shifting trouble persists

DETROIT (AP) — Automobiles are getting more reliable, but J.D. Power’s annual survey finds problems with battery failures, transmission shifting and voice recognition systems.

The survey found that Lexus was the most dependable brand for the eighth-straight year, but some mass-market brands cracked the top five. Porsche and Toyota tied for second, followed by Chevrolet and Buick. The worst performers were Fiat, Land Rover, Volvo, Dodge and a tie between Ram and Acura, the survey said.

J.D. Power measures problems per 100 vehicles after three years of ownership. The company collected 32,952 responses from original owners of 2016 model-year vehicles.

Owners of all brands reported an average of 136 problems per 100 vehicles this year, six problems fewer than in the 2018 survey.

CONGRESS-SPRINT-T-MOBILE MERGER

Democrats question T-Mobile-Sprint merger deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic lawmakers are challenging a pledge by T-Mobile and Sprint not to raise prices or hurt competition if their $26.5 billion merger goes through.

The deal would combine the nation’s third- and fourth-largest wireless companies and create a behemoth roughly the size of industry giants Verizon and AT&T. The House Energy and Commerce Committee doesn’t have authority to rule on the merger, but members are able to use the forum to ask pointed questions.

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey, wonders, “How can we be sure that consumers who can least afford to pay more are not harmed by the merger?”

T-Mobile says it won’t raise prices for three years, but Pallone says he’s not sure that Trump administration regulators are willing to hold T-Mobile to that promise.

LEVI STRAUSS-IPO

Levi Strauss plans to raise $100M in initial public offering

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Well-known jeans company Levi Strauss & Co. says it plans to raise about $100 million through an initial public offering.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range has yet to be determined.

The San Francisco company said Wednesday it plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. It may also use funds for acquisitions or other strategic investments.

Levi Strauss made its first pair of jeans in 1873. It was a public company from 1971 until 1985 when it was taken private in a leveraged buyout.

In its last year it earned $283.1 million on revenue of $5.58 billion.

The shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the “LEVI” ticker symbol.

EUROPE-ECONOMY

Eurozone industry output shrinks, stokes talk of recession

BRUSSELS (AP) — Official figures show that industry across the 19-country eurozone endured in 2018 its worst year since the recession after the global financial crisis, with a broad-based slowdown across countries and sectors.

Statistics agency Eurostat said Wednesday that industrial output in the single currency bloc was 4.2 percent lower in December than the year before. That’s the worst performance since November 2009.

The figure was weighed down by a bigger than expected month-on-month decline. In December, output was down 0.9 percent against expectations for a 0.4 percent fall.

The news could ratchet up expectations that eurozone growth in the fourth quarter may be revised down from a quarterly rate of 0.2 percent.

Andrew Kenningham, chief European economist at Capital Economics, said the “risk of an outright recession has clearly risen.”

UN-GLOBAL UNEMPLOYMENT

UN labor agency: joblessness dips, but quality of work also

GENEVA (AP) — The International Labor Organization says unemployment worldwide fell slightly last year, but is warning about a lack of opportunities, falling job security and declining quality of work in the global marketplace.

The Geneva-based organization that regroups governments, labor groups and corporates says most of the 3.3 billion people employed have “inadequate” work conditions, job security and “material well-being.” Despite having employment, 700 million people live in “extreme or moderate poverty.”

The World Employment Social Outlook released Wednesday projected trends by region: For example, it said Africa is expected to face economic growth rates too low to provide enough “quality” jobs for its workforce.

The world unemployment rate dropped to 5 percent last year, from 5.1 percent in 2017. The ILO projected another dip to 4.9 percent in 2019 and 2020.

FRANCE-PROTESTS-ECONOMY

France details yellow vest protests’ impact on economy

PARIS (AP) — The French government says it has provided 38 million euros ($43 million) in financial aid for workers who have been put on reduced work hours as businesses struggle with anti-government protests.

The ministry says some 72,600 people in 5,000 companies have been put on reduced work hours, for reduced pay, since the yellow vest protest movement started on Nov. 17. Businesses, mostly in the city centers, saw revenue fall by 20 to 40 percent on average in recent weeks due to demonstrations taking place every Saturday.

So far, insurance companies have paid 89 million euros ($100 million) to cover 1,670 cases of reported damage because of violence and looting on the margin of some of the protests.

Yellow vest protesters say President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies favor the rich.

CHINA-US-HUAWEI

China: No evidence Huawei a national security threat

BEIJING (AP) — China says the U.S. and other countries have not presented any conclusive evidence that Chinese telecoms gear maker Huawei (WAH’-way) threatens their national security.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday that critics of Huawei Technologies were fabricating threats and misusing state power to “suppress the legitimate development rights and interests of Chinese enterprises” and are “using political means to intervene in the economy.”

Hua’s comments at a daily briefing were some of the sharpest yet in a feud over Washington’s drive to convince other nations to shut Huawei out of their markets due to national security concerns.

The company insists that it is independent and poses no threat to the security of others.

VATICAN-MICROSOFT-ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Vatican, Microsoft team up on artificial intelligence ethics

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says it is teaming up with Microsoft on an academic prize to promote ethics in artificial intelligence.

Pope Francis met privately on Wednesday with Microsoft President Brad Smith and the head of a Vatican scientific office that promotes Catholic Church positions on human life.

The Vatican said Smith and Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia of the Pontifical Academy for Life told Francis about the international prize for an individual who has successfully defended a dissertation on ethical issues involving artificial intelligence.

The winner will receive 6,000 euros ($6,900) and an invitation to Microsoft’s Seattle headquarters.

The Vatican says Smith discussed artificial intelligence “at the service of the common good” during the papal meeting.

The theme of the Pontifical Academy’ of Life’s s 2020 plenary assembly is AI.

ITALY-FASHION-BLACKFACE

Prada announces diversity council after blackface outrage

MILAN (AP) — Prada has announced a diversity council aiming to “elevate voices of color within the company and fashion industry at large” in response to recent accusations about racism.

The luxury fashion house said Wednesday the group will be chaired by artist and activist Theaster Gates and film director Ava DuVernay. The council will work to develop “diverse talent” and creating more opportunities for students of color.

Prada has had to apologize and withdraw bag charms that resembled black monkeys with exaggerated red lips after critics said they depicted racist caricatures of black people. The controversy intensified after a similar misstep by Gucci. Director Spike Lee has said he would wear neither Prada nor Gucci until they included black designers.

OIL LEAK-PIPELINE

Missouri agency says work ongoing to find cause of oil leak

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says crews are still working to clean up and identify the cause of an oil pipeline leak in suburban St. Louis.

Agency spokesman Brian Quinn said contractors for the pipeline company, TransCanada Corp., are assessing an excavated segment of the Keystone pipeline Wednesday to pinpoint the problem.

The leak was discovered last week near St. Charles.

The size of the oil leak hasn’t been determined, but the department estimates it was about 43 barrels, or 1,800 gallons. It says the oil didn’t leak into any waterways.

Quinn says about 31 barrels of oil have been collected so far. He says crews have removed more than 1,000 cubic yards of soil.

The department is working to identify nearby wells for future groundwater testing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.