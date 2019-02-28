Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS AND ECONOMIC REPORTS

Stocks waver following weak economic growth report

UNDATED (AP) — Stocks are wavering on Wall Street following a report of slower economic growth at the end of 2018.

The market is still heading for its best start of the year since 1991, in stark contrast to a dismal end to 2018, when a plunge almost put an end to the bull market. The gains so far this year are being pushed by investor confidence in prospects for steady growth and an increasingly hands-off Federal Reserve.

The latest figures show that the U.S. economy grew in the fourth quarter at its slowest pace since the beginning of 2018. The growth still beat economists’ forecasts, however, which sent bond yields higher. A bright spot in the latest report shows that for the full year, the economy grew at its fastest pace since 2015.

Meanwhile, applications for unemployment benefits rose by 8,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 225,000. Still a low level by historical standards suggesting businesses are mostly holding on to their workers in a tight labor market. The unemployment rate in January stood at 4 percent, near a half-century low.

HYUNDAI-KIA-ENGINE FIRES

Hyundai, Kia recalls over 500K vehicles as fire risk spreads

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than a half million vehicles in the U.S. because of new problems that can lead to engine fires.

Documents posted Thursday by the government show the Korean automakers are adding three recalls after reports of fires across the country.

The largest recall covers nearly 379,000 Kia Soul SUVs from 2012 through 2016 with 1.6-liter engines. Abnormal combustion can cause connecting rods to break and pierce the engine block. That can cause oil leaks and fires.

In addition, Hyundai and Kia are recalling 152,000 Tuscon SUVs from 2011 to 2013 and Sportage SUVs from 2011 and 2012 to fix an engine oil pan leak that also can cause fires.

U.S. safety regulators have been investigating Hyundai and Kia engine failures since May of 2016.

CANNABIS – MARTHA STEWART

Martha Stewart partners with Canadian cannabis firm

UNDATED (AP) — No, you’re not smoking something. Martha Stewart is really joining the cannabis craze.

The domestic diva said Thursday she is partnering with Canopy Growth Corp. to assist in developing new products that contain non-psychoactive CBD and other hemp-derived cannabinoids.

First to come will be offerings for pets. Stewart didn’t specify what those products might be.

Ontario, Canada-based Canopy Growth is one of the most high-profile companies in the rapidly growing cannabis market. It sells marijuana, oils and other products for medical and recreational users. Canopy said it will benefit from Stewart’s decades of experience marketing consumer products.

Canopy also makes products for rapper Snoop Dogg’s Leafs by Snoop cannabis line. Stewart and Snoop are friends who co-host the VH1 talk show “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.”

WTO-CHINA-FARM SUBSIDIES

WTO panel rules in favor of US in Chinese farm subsidy case

GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization has ruled in favor of the United States in a dispute with China over agricultural subsidies, saying Beijing went beyond WTO limits in its support for wheat and rice producers.

The WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body found that China exceeded domestic support limits on those products between 2012 and 2015.

The U.S. filed its complaint in September 2016, before the Trump administration criticized Chinese trade policies and slapped tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of Chinese goods.

Washington had argued China’s minimum price support measures for two types of rice, plus wheat and corn went beyond its WTO commitments. The panel said corn prices fell in line with the limits before the U.S. filed its complaint.

The two countries can appeal the decision.

CHINESE MANUFACTURING

Survey: China factory activity sinks to 3-year low

BEIJING (AP) — An official survey shows Chinese manufacturing activity sank to a three-year low in February amid a tariff battle with Washington and weak global demand. The monthly purchasing managers’ index by the government statistics bureau and an industry group declined to 49.2 on a 100-point scale. Numbers below 50 show activity contracting. U.S. and Chinese officials say they are making progress in talks on ending the fight over Beijing’s technology policy.

Chinese manufacturers have been hurt by President Donald Trump’s punitive tariffs in a fight over Beijing’s technology plans and cooling consumer demand at home and abroad.

Trump said weekend talks in Washington made progress but his chief negotiator, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, indicated Wednesday there are significant differences between the two sides.

EARNS-JC PENNEY

Penney closes more stores as sales deteriorate

NEW YORK (AP) — J.C. Penney is closing more stores after a weak holiday sales season.

Fourth-quarter income tumbled nearly 70 percent and revenue slid 8 percent.

It did beat Wall Street expectations, and shares jumped 18 percent before the opening bell Thursday.

The company’s net income was $75 million, or 24 cents per share, for the quarter. That compares with $242 million, or 77 cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted per share was 18 cents per share, 7 cents better than analyst had projected, according to a survey by FactSet. Revenue was $3.78 billion, also beating expectations.

Same-store sales fell 4 percent, and the company says it’s closing 18 stores.

HUAWEI-SECURITY THREAT

Experts: US anti-Huawei campaign likely exaggerated

UNDATED (AP) — Security experts say the U.S. government is likely exaggerating the threat it says the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei poses to the world’s next-generation wireless networks.

Washington has mounted an intense diplomatic offensive that paints Huawei as an untrustworthy servant of Beijing’s intelligence agencies.

Critics say the U.S. case is short on specifics and glosses over the fact that China doesn’t need secret access to Huawei routers to infiltrate global networks that already have notoriously poor security.

State-sponsored hackers have shown no preference for one manufacturer’s technology over another.

The U.S. National Security Council declined to make an official available to address specific questions about threats posed by Huawei.

And the top State Department cybersecurity official, Robert Strayer, avoided specifics when questioned by reporters on the issue Tuesday at a mobile trade show in Barcelona, Spain.

AMAZON-FAKE GOODS

Amazon taking action to help brands fight against fake goods

UNDATED (AP) — Amazon is providing a tool that will allow brands to remove listings from its site that they consider to be for counterfeit goods.

The online giant, which has long struggled with third-party sellers listing fake products, said on its blog Thursday that brands previously had to report fake products to them and the items would be removed after an investigation into the claim. The new self-service tool will speed up the process to remove listings.

Amazon is also launching a product serialization service, which allows brands to put unique codes on their products during the manufacturing process. Amazon can then scan the codes to confirm the authenticity of a brand’s products when purchased in Amazon’s stores.

Amazon announced the actions, named Project Zero, on its blog Thursday.

DEVOS-TAX CREDITS

DeVos to pitch federal tax credit for ‘educational freedom’

UNDATED (AP) — The Trump administration is proposing a federal tax credit for donations made to groups offering scholarships for private schools, apprenticeships or other educational programs.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is unveiling the plan Thursday, while legislation is being proposed by Republicans in the House and Senate.

The proposal, called the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act, is DeVos’ latest attempt to promote school choice.

It would provide up to $5 billion a year in dollar-for-dollar tax credits for individuals or businesses who donate to certain groups that provide scholarships.

Education Department officials say states would decide details including which scholarship groups are covered and which students are eligible.

Similar programs exist in 18 states. Supporters say it gives students better choices. Critics have called it a “backdoor voucher program.”

LIBERIA-MISSING MILLIONS

Report: Liberian bank ordered 3 times money authorized

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — A new report says Liberia’s central bank illegally ordered three times the number of bank notes it had been authorized to print — and now can’t say what happened to most of them.

The report by the U.S.-based firm Kroll Associates was commissioned after reports of missing money first emerged last September.

Local media initially said some $100 million disappeared in a foreign shipment of bank notes. However, the report says that’s not the case.

All the bank notes did arrive in Liberia between 2016 and 2018, but officials at the central bank failed to properly document what was done with them.

The report said most of them are believed to have been put into circulation without authorities removing and destroying the old bills they were designed to replace.

