FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks change little ahead of more US-China talks

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were little-changed Thursday following a listless day on Wall Street ahead of U.S.-Chinese negotiations aimed at ending a tariff battle.

Investors looked ahead to talks in Washington on a fight over Beijing’s technology ambitions ahead of a March 2 deadline for a possible U.S. tariff hike. Neither government has released details but companies saw the decision to hold more talks as a sign of progress after a U.S. envoy said a meeting in Beijing last week “made headway.”

Advertisement

President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday the talks were “going very well.” Trump has suggested he might postpone the tariff hike on $200 billion of goods but made no firm commitment.

The U.S. Federal Reserve reassured investors by releasing minutes of its latest meeting saying, as expected, it will be patient with interest rate hikes amid economic uncertainty.

The preliminary reading on a monthly purchasing managers’ index fell to 48.5 on a 100-point scale from January’s 50.3. It was the second unusually large monthly decline and the PMI’s lowest level since October 2016.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil slipped but remains above $57 per barrel.

The dollar was down against the yen and the euro.

US-CHINA TRADE TALKS

Resumption of high-level US-China trade talks raises hopes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is set Thursday to resume high-level talks with Chinese officials, aiming to ease a trade standoff that’s unnerved global investors and clouded the outlook for the world economy.

A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He will meet in Washington with a U.S. team led by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross as well as Larry Kudlow, a key White House economic adviser, and Peter Navarro, a trade adviser. The talks are expected to end Friday.

The world’s two biggest economies are locked in a trade war that President Donald Trump started over his allegations that China deploys predatory tactics to try to overtake U.S. technological dominance. Beijing’s unfair tactics, trade analysts agree, include pressuring American companies to hand over trade secrets and in some cases stealing them outright.

To try to force China to change its ways, Trump has imposed tariffs on hundreds of billions in Chinese goods. Beijing has retaliated with tariffs of its own. China rejects the allegations and complains that Washington’s goal is simply to cripple a rising economic competitor.

HAZARDOUS MINES

50M gallons of polluted water pours daily from US mine sites

RIMINI, Mont. (AP) — The Associated Press has found that every day, many millions of gallons of water loaded with arsenic, lead and other toxic metals flow from some of the most contaminated mining sites in the U.S. and into surrounding streams and ponds without being treated.

That torrent is poisoning aquatic life and tainting water supplies in Montana, California, Colorado, Oklahoma and at least five other states.

The pollution is a legacy of how the mining industry was allowed to operate in the U.S. for more than a century. Companies that built mines for silver, lead, gold and other “hardrock” minerals could move on once they were no longer profitable, leaving behind tainted water that still leaks out of the mines or is cleaned up at taxpayer expense.

Using data from public records requests and independent researchers, the AP examined 43 mining sites under federal oversight, some containing dozens or even hundreds of individual mines.

The records show that at average flows, more than 50 million gallons (189 million liters) of contaminated wastewater streams daily from the sites. In many cases, it runs untreated into nearby groundwater, rivers and ponds — a roughly 20-million-gallon (76-million-liter) daily dose of pollution that could fill more than 2,000 tanker trucks.

The remainder of the waste is captured or treated in a costly effort that will need to carry on indefinitely, for perhaps thousands of years, often with little hope for reimbursement.

The volumes vastly exceed the release from Colorado’s Gold King Mine disaster in 2015, when a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency cleanup crew inadvertently triggered the release of 3 million gallons (11.4 million liters) of mustard-colored mine sludge, fouling rivers in three states.

At many mines, the pollution has continued decades after their enlistment in the federal Superfund cleanup program for the nation’s most hazardous sites, which faces sharp cuts under President Donald Trump.

CHINA-SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi crown prince in China on latest stop of Asian tour

BEIJING (AP) — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in China on Thursday on the latest stop of a sweep through Asia that aims to expand the kingdom’s influence on the continent.

Prince Mohammed touched down in the morning following earlier visits to India and Pakistan.

He’s due to meet officials including the Chinese president and ruling Communist Party leader, Xi Jinping, on Friday, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s importance as one of China’s top oil suppliers and a market for its exports, including military drones.

Prince Mohammed’s visit to Beijing follows one earlier this week by a high-powered delegation from Saudi Arabia’s chief strategic rival Iran. At a meeting Wednesday, Xi told Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani that “China’s resolve to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership with Iran will remain unchanged,” regardless of the evolving international situation, according to China’s official Xinhua News Agency.

The trip comes five months after the crown prince came under intense pressure following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

At the same time, China is facing growing international criticism over its treatment of its Muslim minority groups.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Business and economic reports scheduled for today

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department releases durable goods data for December today.

Also today, the National Association of Realtors releases its report on existing home sales for January and Freddie Mac, releases the weekly mortgage rates.

FEDERAL RESERVE-MINUTES

Minutes show Fed officials noted number of rising threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve policymakers last month noted greater threats to the U.S. economy, ranging from adverse effects of the government shutdown to rising trade tensions, and decided to emphasize that they would be “patient” in raising interest rates.

Minutes of the Fed’s January discussions, released Wednesday, showed that Fed officials also felt that further rate hikes might only be needed if inflation were to accelerate.

Fed officials also appeared close to agreeing on a plan to stop reducing their enormous bond portfolio before year’s end — a step intended to help ease upward pressure on borrowing rates.

CHINA-SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi crown prince in China on final stop of Asian tour

BEIJING (AP) — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is in China on the final stop of a sweep through Asia that aims to expand the kingdom’s influence on the continent.

Prince Mohammed’s arrival Thursday was reported first by Saudi media. He’s due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, highlighting bilateral trade in oil and Chinese manufacturing.

Prince Mohammed’s visit to Beijing follows one earlier this week by a high-powered delegation from Saudi Arabia’s chief strategic rival Iran.

The trip comes five months after the crown prince came under intense pressure following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

It also happens as China is facing growing international criticism over its treatment of its Muslim minority groups — conspicuously little of it coming from Islamic nations.

ITALY-ALITALIA

Italy’s economy minister: Alitalia won’t be nationalized

ROME (AP) — Italy’s economy minister says there is no plan to nationalize Alitalia, the troubled airline that declared bankruptcy two years ago.

Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio had said recently that the Italian treasury could team up with Italy’s state railway to own more than 50 percent of a relaunched Alitalia. But Economy Minister Giovanni Tria ruled that out Wednesday, saying “the topic of a re-nationalization of Alitalia isn’t on the table.”

The government has been shopping around Alitalia’s assets since then, but Tria told lawmakers “the solution cannot be anything but that of the market.”

The state railway has said it is talking with Delta Air Lines and EasyJet as possible partners for an Alitalia relaunch.

Tria says since then Alitalia’s situation has improved “notably,” including through “rationalizing” spending.

EMIRATES-EARNS-FLYDUBAI

Budget carrier FlyDubai ends 2018 with $43.5M loss

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — FlyDubai says revenues rose to $1.7 billion in 2018, but the company ended the year with a loss of $43.5 million.

In a statement Wednesday, Dubai’s government-owned budget carrier blamed fuel costs, rising interest rates and “unfavorable currency exchange movements” for the loss.

It had made $1.5 billion in revenue in 2017, earning a narrow profit of $10 million that year. FlyDubai said it flew 11 million passengers last year, just slightly up from the 10.9 million it flew in 2017.

MEXICO-CANCELLED AIRPORT

Auditors: $167 million misspent in Mexico airport project

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican federal auditors say they have found $167 million in mismanagement and questionable expenses at a now-cancelled project to build a new Mexico City airport.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had been criticized for cancelling the $13 billion project, which was about half built. Lopez Obrador contends the project was unnecessary, mismanaged and environmentally questionable.

The federal auditor’s office said in a report Wednesday that “there was no integrated plan for the project, which led to deficiencies and limitations.”

The office said only about $1.4 million of the misspent money had been recovered.

Corruption and mismanagement plagued many of the infrastructure projects started under Lopez Obrador’s predecessor, Enrique Pena Nieto.

BRITAIN-HUAWEI

As US pushes to ban Huawei, UK considers softer approach

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s cybersecurity chief says the country can handle the risks involved with using mobile networks made by China’s Huawei (WAH’-way).

His comments add to a growing debate among countries on whether the company should be banned, as the U.S. wants.

Ciaran Martin, the CEO of the U.K. National Cyber Security Centre, says it’s important to have “diversity” in the supply of telecommunications equipment.

Huawei, the world’s biggest maker of switching gear for phone and internet companies, has faced rising scrutiny over U.S. allegations that it could be forced by the Chinese government to provide access to consumer data on its networks.

As countries roll out new high speed fifth generation, or 5G, mobile networks, they are seeking suppliers and the issue of whether to ban Huawei has become a heated debate.

ALEXIS OHANIAN-PATERNITY LEAVE

Reddit co-founder pushes hard for paternity leave

NEW YORK (AP) — Venture capitalist Alexis Ohanian says he can’t imagine how he and Serena Williams would have coped with a new baby if he had not been able to take leave from his job.

Now the Reddit co-founder is rallying all men to join the battle cry for paid parental leave in the U.S. He wants men to covet the time he gets to spend with his 1-year-old daughter, Olympia.

Ohanian spoke to The Associated Press while in New York launching a $1 million Dove Men+Care fund for dads with no access to paid leave.

It’s all part of his advocacy for making paid paternity leave the new normal in America.

When Olympia was born on Sept. 1, 2017, Ohanian was very public about taking the full 16 weeks of paid leave available to him at Initialized Capital, the venture capital firm he co-founded and now runs.

He wants all men in the U.S. to have that option, especially those without his privileges and resources.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.