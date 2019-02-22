FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mostly lower as investors watch trade talks

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Friday after a slide on Wall Street as nervous investors eyed U.S.-China trade talks in Washington. Health care and energy companies led U.S. stocks lower. The S&P 500, which has risen for the past three weeks, fell 0.4 percent to 2,774.88. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also lost 0.4 percent, to 25,850.63. The Nasdaq composite declined 0.4 percent to 7,459.71 while the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 0.4 percent to 1,575.55.

A hodge-podge of recent economic data is fueling concerns over risks to global growth. The U.S. Labor Department said fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than economists expected, an encouraging sign. But investors are cautious about business conditions going forward as signs of weakness in the global economy emerge. The long-running, costly trade dispute between the U.S. and China has also clouded the outlook.

The world’s two biggest economies are locked in a trade war spurred by U.S. contentions that China uses predatory tactics in a quest to overtake U.S. technological dominance, including pressuring American companies to hand over trade secrets and in some cases stealing them outright.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil slipped but remains just under $57 a barrel.

The dollar rose against the yen and the euro.

AUSTRALIA-CHINA-COAL

Australia says coal holdups at China ports are not a ban

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia’s trade minister said Friday that while there might be some delays in the processing of coal shipments at Chinese ports, he has no reason to believe China is banning Australian coal.

Simon Birmingham told reporters in Adelaide that he did not see any problem in the relationship between the two countries. His comments followed a report a day earlier by the Reuters news agency, citing an unnamed port official, that the northern Chinese port of Dalian had banned imports of Australian coal.

Coal is one of Australia’s largest exports. The report caused the Australian dollar to briefly tumble, coal stocks to fall, and sent officials scrambling for answers.

China’s markets are vital for Australia and relations are sensitive after Australia last year blocked Chinese-owned telecommunications giant Huawei from involvement in its 5G network due to security concerns.

Birmingham said import quotas, combined with the testing of products for quality assurance, “may be slowing down the processing of coal in certain ports across China” but that China was applying its rules equally to all countries and wasn’t discriminating against Australia.

OREGON-PIONEERING RENT CONTROL

Oregon housing squeeze sets stage for statewide rent control

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Faced with a housing shortage and skyrocketing rents, Oregon is poised to become the first state to impose mandatory rent controls, with a measure establishing tenant protections moving swiftly through the Legislature.

Many residents have testified in favor of the legislation, describing anxiety and hardship as they face higher rents. Some have gone up by nearly 100 percent — forcing people to move, stay with friends or even live in their vehicles.

The Oregon housing shortage is getting worse because of a big influx of people moving to the state — lured by the state’s job opportunities and its forests, mountains, coastline and relaxed lifestyle. Many move from California, where the cost of living is often more expensive.

Cities across the West Coast are struggling with soaring housing prices and a growing homelessness problem. The small southern Oregon city of Medford recently authorized churches to offer car camping for the homeless on their parking lots.

The state House could vote on the measure as soon as next week. The state Senate passed it last week.

Gov. Kate Brown told reporters she expected the full House to approve the measure and that she will sign.

GOOGLE-ARBITRATION

Google to end forced arbitration for all worker disputes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google says it will no longer require that its workers settle disputes with the company through arbitration, responding to months of pressure from employees.

The company said Thursday that the change will take effect March 21 and will apply to current and future employees. Google said last year it would end forced arbitration for sexual harassment and assault cases.

Mandatory arbitration requires that employees settle their disputes privately and outside of court. The practice lent itself to secrecy and is widespread in U.S. employment contracts.

Google workers staged a walk out late last year and continued to press the tech giant to drop forced arbitration.

It said it would not require arbitration in its contract worker agreements. But it will not require vendors to change their own contracts.

YOUTUBE-BOYCOTT

Nestle, AT&T pull YouTube ads over pedophile concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Several companies, including AT&T and Nestle, are pulling advertisements from YouTube over concerns about inappropriate comments on videos of children.

A video from a popular YouTuber and a report from Wired showed that pedophiles have made unseemly comments on innocuous videos of kids. The comments reportedly included timestamps that showed where kids innocently bared body parts.

YouTube says it disabled comments on tens of millions of videos and deleted offending accounts and channels.

Nestle and Fortnite maker Epic Games say they paused ads on YouTube while the company works on the issue. AT&T says it has removed ads until YouTube can assure that its ads aren’t associated with offensive material.

YouTube has faced advertiser boycotts in the past, including a widespread boycott in early 2017.

TRUMP-MILEAGE BATTLE

White House ends California talks on mileage dispute

WASHINGTON (AP) — he Trump administration says it has broken off talks with California in a dispute over mileage standards, moving the two closer to a possible court battle that threatens to roil the auto industry.

The White House announced the move Thursday.

The administration wants to block tougher Obama-era mileage standards for vehicles.

It has threatened to revoke California’s unique authority to set its own mileage standards as part of that.

California has used a waiver that Congress granted it under the 1970s Clean Air Act to help deal with its punishing smog. About a dozen states follow California’s mileage standards; that group accounts for about one-third of U.S. auto sales.

Lawmakers and automakers had urged a settlement and warned that different standards could bring years of court battles and raise costs for automakers and consumers.

FORD-MILEAGE INVESTIGATION

Ford begins probe into whether gas mileage was overstated

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. has launched an investigation into whether flaws in an internal mathematical model may have caused it to overstate gas mileage and understate pollution from a wide range of vehicles.

The company says that in September, a group of employees reported possible problems with a mathematical model used to calculate pollution and mileage, prompting the company to hire an outside firm to run tests. Testing will start with the 2019 Ford Ranger small pickup truck, and if problems are found, the company will start looking at models dating to 2017.

Ford says it has no evidence yet that mileage or pollution numbers are wrong, but the investigation has just started. The company says it’s too early to tell how many and which models might be involved.

ENRON-SKILLING

Ex-Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling released from federal custody

HOUSTON (AP) — Former Enron Corp. CEO Jeffrey Skilling has been released from federal custody.

Skilling was discharged Thursday after serving 12 years in prison and six months in a halfway house after being convicted for his actions that led to one of the worst corporate meltdowns in history.

The 65-year-old was initially sentenced in 2006 to 24 years in prison and fined $45 million for multiple counts of securities fraud, conspiracy and other crimes. In 2013, the sentence was reduced to 14 years.

Houston-based Enron collapsed into bankruptcy in 2001 after years of illicit business deals and accounting tricks that put more than 5,000 people out of work, eliminated over $2 billion in employee pensions and rendered worthless $60 billion in Enron stock.

MOON SHOT-ISRAEL

Israel flying to moon after SpaceX launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Israel is on its way to the moon, following a dramatic nighttime launch by SpaceX.

The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off late Thursday from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The rocket is carrying three separate spacecraft, most notably Israel’s privately funded lunar lander. It’s a first not just for Israel but for commercial space.

Israel seeks to become only the fourth country to successfully land on the moon, after Russia, the U.S. and China. It will take the four-legged lander nearly two months to reach the moon. If all goes well, touchdown would be April 11.

The lander is called Beresheet, Hebrew for Genesis or “In the Beginning.”

SCALLOP HARVEST

Feds propose rules for scallop fishery with season coming

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — This year’s Atlantic sea scallop fishing year begins in several weeks, and federal regulators are proposing new management measures for the valuable fishery.

The fishing season for scallops begins on April 1. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it plans to set quota and other allocations that are similar to those set for the previous year.

NOAA Fishery’s proposed rules would also set a 205,000 pound total allowable catch for the northern Gulf of Maine that would be split between two different categories of boats.

The agency is accepting comments on the proposal until March 7.

The sea scallop fishery is one of the most valuable fisheries on the East Coast. The most important state for the landing of scallops is Massachusetts.

