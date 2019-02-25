FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks rise after tariff hike postponed

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving broadly higher on Wall Street after President Donald Trump agreed to hold off on raising tariffs on Chinese imports as trade talks progress.

Technology companies are leading the way higher. Apple rose 1.4 percent.

General Electric jumped 8.9 percent after agreeing to sell a biotech business to Danaher for $21.4 billion.

Sparks Therapeutics more than doubled after pharmaceutical giant Roche offered to by the gene therapy company.

Asian stocks also rose sharply.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.68 percent.

NABE SURVEY OF ECONOMISTS

Survey: Half of business economists see recession by 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roughly half the nation’s business economists say they think the U.S. economy will slip into recession by the end of next year, and three-fourths envision such a downturn beginning by the end of 2021.

The finding comes from the latest survey by the National Association for Business Economics of its member economists. Just 10 percent of them say they foresee a recession beginning this year. At the other extreme, only 11 percent expect the economy to avoid a recession through 2021.

The economy began its expansion in June 2009, when the Great Recession officially ended. If it endures beyond June this year, the expansion will become the longest on record. Compared with others, the current one has been tepid, with annual economic growth averaging just slightly above 2 percent.

BUFFET INTERVIEW

Buffett says economy improving at slower rate

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett says the economy continues growing although the rate of improvement has slowed.

Buffett told CNBC today that the reports he gets from Berkshire Hathaway’s assorted businesses haven’t suggested the economy flattening out.

But Buffett says the slow pace of home construction remains puzzling because he expected more renters would be buying their first homes by now — a decade after the recession.

Buffett says inflation is clearly increasing, but he hasn’t seen anything alarming at this stage.

GE-SALE

GE sells biopharma unit for $21 billion

BOSTON (AP) — General Electric is selling its biopharma business to Danaher Corp. for $21.4 billion as the industrial giant continues to shed pieces of itself.

The biopharma unit, part of GE Life Sciences, generated revenue of about $3 billion last year. The mostly-cash transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

GE is considerably smaller now than it was before becoming entangled in the financial crisis a decade ago and wants to divest even more of its businesses.

Shares of GE jumped 11 percent before the opening bell today.

IMMIGRATION-SKILLED WORKERS

Worker visas in doubt as Trump immigration crackdown widens

NEW YORK (AP) — New federal data shows the extent to which skilled foreign workers have been impacted by President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Application denials have increased for skilled workers seeking several types of visas, including one of the biggest, known as the H-1B. Applicants are also more frequently being caught in bureaucratic tangles through something called a “request for evidence,” which can lead to delays and denials.

Trump has variously attacked and expressed support for the H-1B visa program, but his administration has made multiple policy changes aiming to tighten who qualifies. The administration defends the moves as protecting American workers.

GOOGLE DATA CENTER-MINNESOTA

Google seeks tax breaks for $600M data center in Minnesota

BECKER, Minn. (AP) — Google’s plan to build a $600 million wind-powered data center in central Minnesota may hinge on the tech giant’s request for officials to waive 20 years’ worth of future taxes.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that Google has asked Sherburne County and the city of Becker for property tax breaks that could save the company up to $15 million.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is already reviewing Google’s proposed facility, which would be largely powered by Xcel Energy wind farms. The project will bring an estimated 50 tech jobs to the area.

Sherburne County Administrator Steve Taylor says county commissioners will hold public hearings on the tax abatement request in March.

Becker Mayor Tracy Bertram has touted the potential economic benefits of bringing the data center to the city.

TRUMP PROPERTIES-TREASURY DONATION

Trump’s company says it donated nearly $200k to US Treasury

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s company says it has donated nearly $200,000 to the U.S. Treasury to make good on its promise to hand over profits from foreign governments using its properties.

The Trump Organization says the check for $191,538 represents profits from embassy parties, hotel stays and other foreign government spending at the Washington, D.C., hotel and other properties last year. The voluntary donation is up from $151,470 to cover his first year in office.

The donations have not allayed critics who say Trump is violating the emoluments clauses of the Constitution prohibiting presidents from accepting gifts or payments from foreign or domestic governments.

Trump is fighting lawsuits citing the clauses. The president’s lawyers argue the framers did not intend to ban payments in exchange for services such as hotel stays.

TRUMP-BUDGET

White House fires opening shot in budget skirmish

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is firing an opening shot in an upcoming fight with Capitol Hill Democrats over spending on domestic agencies that face sharp budget cuts without a new 2020 budget deal.

The military faces cuts too, but White House Budget chief Russ Vought writes in a RealClearPolitics opinion piece that the Trump administration will seek to use a budget gimmick to exempt the Pentagon from automatic spending caps written into a 2011 budget agreement.

Vought says the administration will classify tens of billions of dollars in Pentagon operating costs as overseas military spending that doesn’t count against shrinking budget “caps” while denying Democrats the money they want to protect domestic agencies against cuts. Democrats are sure to fight the idea.

Trump is submitting his 2020 budget next month.

DONALD TRUMP JR-INVESTIGATIONS

Trump Jr: Feds using “Stalinist’ tactics against family

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s eldest son is accusing federal authorities of using “Stalinist” tactics as they investigate the president’s inaugural committee and family enterprise.

Donald Trump Jr. told “Fox & Friends” in an interview Monday that the investigation is “as political as it gets.” He says the “dream” of federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York is to “try to find something to get Trump,” adding: “It’s that old Stalinist tactic, you know?”

Joseph Stalin led the former Soviet Union from the mid-1920s until 1953.

But Trump Jr., who is helping run the family business while his father is president, says he’s not worried about the investigations “because we know there’s nothing there.”

Prosecutors are investigating, among other potential crimes, whether foreigners illegally contributed to inaugural events in 2017.

BREXIT

UK’s Labour says it will back new Brexit vote

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Britain’s main opposition Labour Party has thrown its weight behind efforts to hold a new referendum on the country’s European Union membership.

The party has previously said it would support a referendum as a last resort if it could not secure a new election or make changes to Prime Minister Theresa May’s EU divorce deal.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29 but Parliament has so far rejected the deal struck between May’s government and the bloc. Parliament is due to hold a series of votes Wednesday on next steps in the Brexit process.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday after meeting with several EU leaders at a summit in Egypt that March 29 remains a realistic Brexit date. She spoke shortly after EU Council President Donald Tusk said a delay would be the “rational solution.”

BMW-DIESEL EMISSIONS

BMW fined for diesel software error

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German prosecutors have fined automaker BMW 8.5 million euros ($9.66 million) for lax oversight in installing defective engine software that led to excessive diesel emissions in 7,965 cars.

The prosecutors say they found no evidence that the Munich-based carmaker committed fraud but faulted the company for what it called insufficient quality control.

BMW says it “has consistently emphasized that the installation of the incorrect software module was a frustrating and highly regrettable error.” Therefore the company “accepts the penalty and will not appeal.”

The fine is small compared to the 27.4 billion euros in fines and settlements paid in the U.S. and elsewhere by Volkswagen, which admitted intentionally manipulating engine software so diesel cars could pass emissions tests.

BARRICK GOLD-NEWMONT

Barrick Gold goes after Newmont to create mining giant

NEW YORK (AP) — Barrick Gold will try to acquire Newmont Mining Corp. in an all-stock deal that would create a mining behemoth worth about $42 billion.

Newmont, based in Colorado, has shunned the Canadian miner so far, and the latest overture could become hostile.

Under the proposal, Newmont stockholders would receive 2.5694 Barrick shares for each share they own.

Barrick shareholders would own about 55.9 percent of the combined business, with Newmont shareholders owning approximately 44.1 percent.

Barrick Gold Corp. said Monday that Newmont should terminate its ongoing effort to buy Goldcorp. Newmont offered $10 billion for the Canadian miner last month.

Miners are consolidating as gold becomes more expensive to procure. Barrick just a few months ago said it’s buying Randgold for more than $6 billion.

