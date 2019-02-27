FINANCIAL MARKETS

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are up in muted trading today as investors await the outcome of a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 has added 0.5 percent in early trading. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is up 0.4 percent. South Korea’s Kospi has edged up 0.2 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has added 0.8 percent, while the Shanghai Composite index is up 1.7 percent.

Yesterday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 dropped 0.1 percent to 2,793.90, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 percent to 26,057.98. The Nasdaq composite slid 0.1 percent, to 7,549.30. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 0.7 percent to 1,577.48. Major European indexes finished mostly higher.

Advertisement

FIAT CHRYSLER-DETROIT

Fiat Chrysler cutting jobs at Illinois plant

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler says it’s cutting about 1,400 jobs at a plant in Belvidere, Illinois, that makes Jeep Cherokees — a move the automaker says is unrelated to a major investment in the Detroit area that could add 6,500 workers.

The automaker made the announcement about Belvidere Tuesday, shortly after announcing the $4.5 billion Michigan investment that includes a new Detroit assembly plant. Company spokeswoman Jodi Tinson says they are “two separate, distinct actions.”

Tinson says the northern Illinois plant is the global manufacturing hub for Cherokees and “it’s feeling the softening demand of Cherokee in the global marketplace.” The plant will continue with the remaining 3,760 workers. The company says in a statement it will work to place laid off workers in open, full-time positions as they become available.

POWER PLANTS-AIR QUALITY

US keeps air pollution standard established under Obama

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. environmental regulators are leaving intact an air quality standard for power plant pollution that can worsen asthma in children, despite calls by health advocates for a tougher standard.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday it will retain the standard for sulfur dioxide pollution established in 2010 under President Barack Obama. Sulfur dioxide comes from burning coal to produce electricity and from other industrial sources.

The American Lung Association and other groups had urged EPA to lower the amount of pollution allowed. They say the existing standard puts millions of people at risk of asthma attacks. Sulfur dioxide emissions dropped sharply in recent decades due to pollution restrictions and declining use of coal.

The American Petroleum Institute argued that the rules were overly stringent and wanted them relaxed.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-WYNN RECORDS

Regulators fine Wynn Resorts $20 M over sex allegations

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada gambling regulators have fined casino mogul Steve Wynn’s former company a record $20 million for failing to investigate claims of sexual misconduct made against him before he resigned a year ago.

The penalty announced Tuesday against Wynn Resorts Ltd. settles an investigation that began after The Wall Street Journal reported that several women said the company founder harassed or assaulted them.

The agreement with the Nevada Gaming Commission allows Wynn Resorts to keep its gambling license.

The fine tops the previous highest in state history: a $5.5 million penalty in 2014 against the sports betting company now known as CG Technology.

Steve Wynn himself is not part of the Wynn Resorts settlement. He has denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

EARNS-WEIGHT WATCHERS

Oprah-backed Weight Watchers tumbles on profit warning

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey stands to see the value of her investment in Weight Watchers shrink after the company said it hasn’t signed up as many subscribers as it hoped this winter and expects its profits to suffer.

Weight Watchers International’s stock tumbled more than 30 percent in after-hours trading Tuesday. If that carries over into regular-session trading Wednesday, it would translate to a paper loss of about $50 million for Winfrey.

The New York-based weight-loss program operator says it now expects to earn between $1.25 and $1.50 a share this year. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting $3.38 a share.

CEO Mindy Grossman says the company hopes to pull in more subscribers this spring, with Winfrey playing a central role in its upcoming TV and digital marketing campaign.

EARNS-PAPA JOHN’S

Papa John’s ends tough year with weaker-than-expected Q4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Papa John’s closed out a tough year on a weak note but says it expects improvement in 2019.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based pizza chain says sales at established locations in North America dropped 8 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the same period a year ago. International same-store sales were down 3 percent.

But it says it’s confident it can stem those losses this year with new products and menu changes. Papa John’s lost $14 million, or 44 cents per share, in the fourth quarter.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 15 cents per share. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected 17 cents a share.

Papa John’s said its fourth-quarter revenue fell 20 percent to $374 million. That was also lower than Wall Street forecasts.

CHINA-BILLIONAIRES

Billionaire list shows $1T hit from ’18 market meltdown

BANGKOK (AP) — The stock market meltdowns in 2018 obliterated $1 trillion of the fortunes of the world’s richest individuals, with more than 212 Chinese tycoons losing their dollar billionaire status. That’s according to a list by wealth compiler Hurun Report.

The report, China’s version of the Forbes rich list, shows that Chinese billionaires still outnumbered those from any other country as of Jan. 31, at 658. Several newly minted ones amassed wealth through big share offerings. The U.S. had 584 billionaires.

Beijing was the city with the most billionaires, at 103, followed by New York at 92 and Hong Kong with 69.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos led the world’s wealthiest for the second year running, with wealth estimated by the Hurun Global rich list at $147 billion. Bill Gates ranked second with $96 billion and Warren Buffett was third with $88 billion. The wealthiest Chinese was Alibaba’s founder Jack Ma, with $39 billion.

BEER-UTAH

Utah closer to joining national alcohol levels for beer

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is moving closer to shedding low alcohol limits for beer in grocery stores, despite opposition from the Mormon church and a number of local brewers.

The state Senate easily passed a measure on Tuesday that would bring it in line with most other states. It now goes to the House, where it’s expected to face more opposition.

The proposal would increase the alcohol limit from 3.2 percent to 4.8 percent by weight, which allows most production-line beers.

A number of other states have shed similar limitations recently, spurring some large brewers to stop making lower-alcohol products for a diminished market. Republican sponsor Sen. Jerry Stevenson says the measure will allow stores to keep their shelves stocked. Local brewers, though, say the narrow increase leaves them at a disadvantage.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.