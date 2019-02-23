Listen Live Sports

US-backed Syrian forces hand over 150 IS militants to Iraq

February 23, 2019 4:39 pm
 
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say they have received custody of a second batch of 150 Iraqi Islamic State fighters from U.S.-backed forces in Syria.

Two officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of media regulations, said the Syrian Democratic Forces handed over Iraqi nationals on Saturday night.

The fighters will be interrogated about their participation with the jihadist group, the officials said.

The SDF has told Iraqi authorities it has captured 650 Iraqi militants in the fighting for Baghouz, an IS-held village in eastern Syria, according to the officials.

On Thursday, the SDF handed over 150 militants, in the first significant transfer to Iraq.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has said Iraq is also preparing to receive thousands of Iraqi women and children living in SDF camps in Syria.

