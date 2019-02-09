Listen Live Sports

US border agency: Man shot by officer in critical condition

February 9, 2019 1:48 pm
 
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old U.S. citizen shot and wounded by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer at a port of entry is in critical condition in an Arizona hospital.

A CBP statement released Saturday said the man was shot Thursday night in Nogales, Arizona as he accelerated the pickup he was driving toward Mexico. The man was being questioned by CBP agents who had determined that the vehicle had a license plate for a different vehicle.

According to CBP, the pickup crossed a few yards into Mexico before it struck a concrete barrier.

The man’s identity wasn’t released. He was initially taken to hospital in Nogales, Mexico.

CBP said an uninjured passenger was released by Mexican authorities and the officer who shot the driver wasn’t injured.

