The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
US commander sees no change in North Korea military threat

February 12, 2019 5:49 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top U.S. commander says he has not seen efforts by North Korea to curtail its nuclear weapons program since President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held their historic summit last June.

Army Gen. Robert Abrams gave his assessment of the North Korean threat as Trump and the North Korean leader prepare for a second summit later this month in Vietnam.

The U.S. hopes North Korea will give up its nuclear weapons in exchange for an end to punishing international sanctions.

Abrams testified Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee that the upcoming second meeting is a “positive sign.”

But he says “little to no verifiable change has occurred in North Korea’s military capabilities.”

