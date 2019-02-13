Listen Live Sports

US delivers laser-guided rockets to Lebanese military

February 13, 2019 10:14 am
 
BEIRUT (AP) — The American Embassy in Lebanon says the United States has delivered laser-guided rockets valued at more than $16 million to the Lebanese army.

In a statement, it says the rockets delivered Wednesday are a key component for a fleet of A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft previously delivered. The delivery demonstrates the U.S. government’s “firm and steady commitments” to support the Lebanese military in its capacity as the “sole, legitimate defender of Lebanon.”

The reference appeared to be aimed at the Iranian-backed Hezbollah, which has an arsenal that rivals that of the Lebanese army and dominates the country’s politics.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif offered his country’s military aid to Lebanon during a visit this week, but said the Lebanese government had to show “a desire” to accept it first.

