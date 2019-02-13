Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US envoy: Pressure will eventually oust Venezuelan president

February 13, 2019 12:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration envoy to Venezuela says he believes increasing international pressure will eventually lead to the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro.

Special envoy Elliot Abrams did not predict when Maduro would step down. But Abrams said “a storm is brewing” inside his government and the Venezuelan leader “will not be able to weather it much longer.”

Abrams testified before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, about a month after the U.S. took the unusual step of recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president.

He told lawmakers that U.S. oil sanctions are starting to bite the economically devastated country and are expected to cause oil production to be cut in half by the end of the year.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Abrams urged Venezuelan security forces to rise up against Maduro.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.