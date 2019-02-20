Listen Live Sports

Venezuela seeks UN support against ‘military aggression’

February 20, 2019 5:44 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Venezuela’s U.N. Mission is inviting ambassadors of 46 countries to an informal meeting Friday with Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza to underline the U.N. Charter’s commitment to noninterference in a nation’s internal affairs and oppose “threats of military aggression.”

The invitation, obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, includes a proposed letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing “serious concerns” at what it says are “threats to use force” against Venezuela in violation of the U.N. Charter.

Venezuela’s Mission asked the 46 countries to consider signing the letter.

It also supports calls for Venezuela’s political crisis to be settled “through peaceful means” and “a genuine and inclusive process of national dialogue.”

The draft expresses confidence that Guterres can promote a political solution among Venezuelans and stop “all calls for a military solution.”

