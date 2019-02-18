Listen Live Sports

Video appears to show Florida deputy elbowing teen in head

February 18, 2019 11:29 am
 
FORT MYERS SHORES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s department has launched an internal investigation after a video posted on social media appeared to show a deputy elbowing a handcuffed teenager in the head.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Deputy Blake Grossi had been placed on administrative leave.

In the video, the 17-year-old boy is standing handcuffed next to a patrol car between two deputies. One deputy is using a garden hose to pour water over the teen’s eyes.

That’s when Grossi appears to walk up, strike the teen in the head with his elbow and walk away.

The teen was booked on a charge of eluding police. In a News-Press report , the teen’s father said Grossi previously had arrested his son in separate incidents without any violence.

___

Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com

