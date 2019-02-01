Listen Live Sports

Voting machine makers appeal Wisconsin nondisclosure ruling

February 1, 2019 4:53 pm
 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two voting machine manufacturers are appealing a Wisconsin judge’s ruling allowing former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein’s experts to comment on their review of the state’s election software.

Stein’s request for a recount of Wisconsin’s 2016 presidential election results grants her the right to review voting machines. The review hasn’t been scheduled yet, but it could reveal whether the devices were hacked.

Voting machine manufacturers Electronic Systems & Software and Dominion Voting Systems sued to block Stein’s auditors from commenting publicly on their findings. A Madison judge ruled in December that Stein’s people can offer opinions but not reveal proprietary information.

ES&S and Dominion filed notice of an appeal with the District 4 Court of Appeals on Friday. They plan to file their arguments next week.

