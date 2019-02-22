Listen Live Sports

W.Va. House passes pay raise bill for teachers, others

February 22, 2019 2:09 pm
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia House of Delegates has approved pay raises for teachers and school service workers a day after they returned to classrooms following a two-day strike.

The bill that passed the House 89-8 on Friday also includes raises for state police. The governor last fall requested the raises, which still need Senate approval.

Earlier this week the House tabled a separate, broad-based education bill that included raises for teachers and school service workers. Teacher unions went on strike Tuesday to oppose portions of that bill. Teachers returned to work Thursday.

The latest bill would give annual salary increases of $2,120 to teachers, $2,370 to state police and $115 per month for school service workers.

Last year state teachers and service workers also received raises to end a nine-day strike.

