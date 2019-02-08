Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Warren picks a faded mill city for presidential announcement

February 8, 2019 6:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is expected to launch her presidential campaign in one of New England’s poorest and most heavily Latino communities.

John Cluverius, a political science professor at the University of Massachusetts, says Lawrence, Massachusetts, provides an ideal backdrop for the Democrat’s announcement Saturday.

The faded mill city was once a center of America’s textile industry and has a long history of welcoming immigrants. It’s now 80 percent Latino.

But President Donald Trump and other Republicans have criticized the city for being a hub for the heroin trade. They’ve also taken aim at its sanctuary city policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration agencies.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Carmen Reyes is among the many residents who say Warren’s announcement is a positive development as the city recovers from September’s natural gas explosions and fires.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army German shepherd completes basic training drills

Today in History

1903: Commerce and Labor Department created

Get our daily newsletter.