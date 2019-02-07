Watchdog: Revolutionary Iran jails 1.7 million in 30 years

PARIS (AP) — Media advocacy group Reporters Without Borders says that Iranian authorities jailed, and sometimes executed, 1.7 million people around the capital Tehran alone in the first 30 years after the 1979 Islamic revolution.

The organization on Thursday revealed its count that included regime opponents, Baha’is and other religious minorities and at least 860 journalists.

The group said at a news conference that its information was based on a confidential file of judicial proceedings obtained by whistleblowers.

The file registering judicial procedures contains details on some 1.7 million people, including minors, locked up in Evin prison in the first three decades of the Islamic regime that overthrew Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

