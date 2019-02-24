Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Water and watershed conference to be at Plymouth State

February 24, 2019 8:38 am
 
PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Plymouth State University’s Center for the Environment is hosting an annual water and watershed conference to share information on regional water quality, supply, and other issues.

The conference is scheduled for March 15 at Merrill Place Conference Center. It brings together scientists, regulators, nonprofit organizations, water resource professionals, land use planners, elected officials, and others.

The daylong event will include presentations and discussion on the status of New Hampshire’s lakes and rivers; the economy of water; conservation and water quality and quantity regulatory issues; technology; and the changing landscape of our regional water supply.

The conference is open the public, but pre-registration is required. Admission, including lunch, is $55 per person, and student registration is $35.

