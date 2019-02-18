Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

West Virginia man sought in shooting of Virginia officer

February 18, 2019 4:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — Federal and state officials continue to search for a man wanted in the shooting of a police officer during a traffic stop in Virginia.

Virginia State Police said in a news release Monday that they and the U.S. Marshals Service are searching for 25-year-old Donquale M. Gray of Bluefield, West Virginia.

Police said in a news release that Gray is wanted for attempted capital murder of a police officer who was shot Saturday night in Bluefield, Virginia.

They say the 29-year-old officer who was shot is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities haven’t released his name.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Authorities say Gray was the front-seat passenger in the car that was stopped for an equipment violation. The officer was shot as he was standing outside the vehicle on the driver’s side.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|26 IT Modernization Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps recruits complete obstacles at Parris Island depot

Today in History

1919: Grand Canyon National Park established

Get our daily newsletter.