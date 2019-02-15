Listen Live Sports

Whitaker remains at Justice Dept. but in different role

February 15, 2019 11:53 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker remains at the Justice Department, but in a very different role.

Whitaker, who last week appeared before the House Judiciary Committee, now works in the office of the associate attorney general.

That office oversees the Justice Department’s civil litigation as well as matters including civil rights, environmental and antitrust.

Meanwhile, William Barr is spending his first full day Friday as attorney general meeting with top-level staff and receiving briefings on Justice Department priorities. A Justice Department spokeswoman wouldn’t say if he’s been briefed yet on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

He was at the White House as President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to fulfill his pledge to build a border wall. Trump told him to “enjoy your life.”

