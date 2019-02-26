Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Whitaker to return to House to clarify public testimony

February 26, 2019 6:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will return to Capitol Hill to clarify testimony he gave earlier this month.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler said Tuesday that Whitaker voluntarily agreed to come back to speak with the committee.

The Justice Department says Whitaker will appear behind closed doors. A date hasn’t been set.

The agreement comes more than two weeks after Whitaker testified publicly before the committee. After his testimony, Nadler said Whitaker’s answers were “unsatisfactory, incomplete or contradicted by other evidence.”

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Nadler said Whitaker didn’t offer clear responses about his communications with the White House. He said Whitaker was also inconsistent in testifying about the department’s policy on discussing ongoing investigations.

Whitaker is now a senior counselor in the office of the associate attorney general.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 Discover Small Business Opportunities...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines participate in the 2019 Trials cycling competition

Today in History

1977: Dial-a-President radio program first airs

Get our daily newsletter.