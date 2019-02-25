Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

White House says Easter Egg Roll to take place on April 22

February 25, 2019 1:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says its annual Easter Egg Roll will be held April 22.

Tickets are free and can be requested through an online lottery that’s scheduled to open Thursday at 10 a.m. EST and close March 4 at 10 a.m. EST. The White House says there’s no fee to enter the lottery and winners will be contacted by email by March 14.

Families with children ages 13 and younger are invited to join President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a day of festivities on the South Lawn, where last year children used wooden spoons to roll dyed hard-boiled eggs.

The White House Easter Egg Roll is an annual tradition that dates to 1878 and the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

This year, Easter falls on April 21.

___

Online: http://www.whitehouse.gov/eastereggroll

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct rescue swimmer training in Pacific Ocean

Today in History

1933: FDR inaugurated as 32nd president

Get our daily newsletter.