Wife of Republican delegate to run for Virginia state senate

February 19, 2019 1:27 pm
 
LEON, Va. (AP) — The wife of a Virginia state delegate has tossed her hat in the ring for a state senate seat that’s been held by a fellow Republican for more than two decades.

The Culpeper Star-Exponent reports Tina Freitas announced her candidacy at rallies in Madison and Augusta counties Saturday. The 40-year-old is married to Del. Nick Freitas, who lost the 2018 Republican primary for U.S. Senate to Corey Stewart.

If Tina Freitas is elected, they may become the first married couple to serve concurrently in the General Assembly.

Virginia’s 24th District is currently represented by Emmett Hanger, who hasn’t formally announced he’ll seek re-election.

Freitas say Hanger tends to vote with “the Democratic agenda on key issues.” Hanger has pushed back against that characterization, saying he embraces “a more practical conservatism.”

___

Information from: Culpeper Star-Exponent, http://www.starexponent.com

