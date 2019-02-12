Listen Live Sports

Wife of Roger Stone seeks donations on Gingrich’s email list

February 12, 2019 4:47 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The wife of Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone is using the email distribution list of former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich to request contributions for her husband’s legal defense.

Nydia Stone said in a lengthy email Tuesday that she and her husband were roused by the FBI at their Florida home in a “terrifying pre-dawn” raid. She said her husband is facing “fabricated” charges aimed at getting him to turn on Trump, and that she and her husband are seeking donations for what she says could be a $2 million defense.

Stone has pleaded not guilty in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation to charges including making false statements and obstructing a congressional probe into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

She echoed a line from her husband in saying that he “refuses to make up stories about the president or bear false witness against him.”

A Gingrich aide says Gingrich regularly rents his Virginia-based company’s email list to people or causes as long as they’re not “totally off brand.” The aide says Stone’s email was approved after Gingrich’s team determined the message was largely in line with Gingrich’s criticism of Mueller’s investigation.

The aide noted that the email clearly stated that it was from a sponsor, not Gingrich directly. The email list goes to around 250,000 people.

