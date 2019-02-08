Listen Live Sports

William & Mary formally inaugurates 1st female president

February 8, 2019 9:41 am
 
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — The College of William & Mary is formally inaugurating its first female president, who has already served more than six months in the role.

The Daily Press reports the Virginia college’s 326th Charter Day on Friday will see the inauguration of President Katherine A. Rowe and the re-investiture of Chancellor Robert M. Gates, the former U.S. Secretary of Defense who serves in a largely ceremonial role.

Rowe launched a listening initiative in August called “Thinking Forward,” which aimed to hear from the university community on the future of knowledge, work and service. Findings from these sessions will be presented Friday morning. The day will also feature more than 140 delegates representing academic institutions and societies from around the world. The evening will end with a block party and comedy show.

___

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

