Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Wind farm proposal off New England wins key approval

February 27, 2019 9:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (AP) — A proposed $2 billion wind farm planned for federal waters off Martha’s Vineyard has received key approval from Rhode Island regulators.

The Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council in a unanimous vote Tuesday determined that the project is consistent with state policies.

Vineyard Wind plans an 84-turbine, 800-megawatt wind farm about 14 miles south of the Massachusetts island.

The project was approved despite opposition from commercial fishermen, who say their livelihood is being destroyed because they would effectively be blocked from accessing productive fishing grounds.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

But the Fishermen’s Advisory Board, which advises the council on fishing issues, accepted a package from Vineyard Wind that includes the creation of two funds totaling almost $17 million to compensate the fishing industry.

The project still needs approval from Massachusetts regulators.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|6 Continuous Auditing and Monitoring...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy band members greet crowd at Mardi Gras Parade

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs Missouri Compromise

Get our daily newsletter.