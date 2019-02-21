Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Workers sue US immigration authorities over Tennessee raid

February 21, 2019 3:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Seven Latino workers are suing federal immigration authorities over a raid at an eastern Tennessee meatpacking plant that ended in the arrests of about 100 people.

The National Immigration Law Center and the Southern Poverty Law Center filed the lawsuit Thursday in Knoxville.

It claims the Southeastern Provision workers’ constitutional rights were violated in April when armed officers raided the Bean Station plant, using racial slurs and shoving guns in their faces.

The lawsuit claims officers didn’t know workers’ identities or immigration statuses, only that many were Hispanic. It says 11 of about 100 workers faced criminal charges.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox said the operation was a federal criminal investigation that also spurred immigration arrests.

The plant’s owner pleaded guilty in September to employing unauthorized immigrants.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.