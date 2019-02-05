Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Yemen’s warring parties discuss stalled prisoner exchange

February 5, 2019 4:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Yemen’s government and the Houthi rebels are meeting in Jordan for talks on implementing a stalled prisoner exchange agreed upon in December.

The U.N. envoy Martin Griffiths says Tuesday the three-day meeting aims to “finalize the list of prisoners and detainees to be released and exchanged.”

A Red Cross official said Monday that the deal has been stalled because each side is demanding the release of more prisoners than the other claims to be holding.

Yemen was plunged into war in 2014 when the rebels captured the capital, Sanaa. A Saudi-led coalition intervened a year later, fighting alongside government troops.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The two sides met in December in Sweden, where they agreed on the prisoner exchange and a cease-fire in the port of Hodeida, which has been marred by alleged violations.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.