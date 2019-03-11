Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

11.4M sign up for Obama-era health plans this year

March 25, 2019 5:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government says 11.4 million people have signed up for coverage this year under former President Barack Obama’s health law. That’s just a slight dip from 2018.

Despite the Trump administration’s ongoing hostility to “Obamacare,” a report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released on Monday found remarkably steady enrollment— down only about 300,000 consumers.

Still, the number of new customers fell by more than 500,000. That’s a worrisome sign for backers of the Affordable Care Act. They say the Trump administration’s cuts to the ad budget and repeal of a requirement that people get insured will gradually eat away at the program.

The federal health insurance market, HealthCare.gov, has lost more than 1 million customers since President Donald Trump took office. State markets are holding their own.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|4 Future Airborne Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.