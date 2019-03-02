Listen Live Sports

2 US lawmakers from Florida visit Venezuelan border

March 11, 2019 6:41 am
 
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida congresswomen met with the president of Colombia and saw where blockades were preventing humanitarian aid from getting to Venezuela during a visit to the Columbian-Venezuelan border.

U.S. Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Donna Shalala made the visit this past weekend. The Democrats’ districts have some of the largest populations of Venezuelans and Colombians in the United States.

Wasserman Shultz said in a statement Sunday that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is starving his countrymen.

She said she wants the Venezuelan people to know United States lawmakers of both parties are standing behind opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Shalala said that while at the border in Colombia she heard heartbreaking stories about Venezuelans dying of starvation and treatable diseases.

