Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

450 cocaine bricks worth $38M found at Philadelphia port

March 21, 2019 12:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — U.S. customs officials say drug dogs sniffed out Philadelphia’s largest seizure of cocaine in more than two decades.

Local, state and federal law enforcement officials said Thursday that 450 bricks of cocaine were found inside 13 duffel bags in a shipping container. Customs and Border Protection’s Area Port Director for Philadelphia Joseph Martella says Tuesday’s seizure amounted to more than 1,185 pounds (538 kilograms) of cocaine worth about $38 million.

Martella says the ship was ported in Guatemala before stopping in the Bahamas and was destined for the Netherlands. It wasn’t clear where the cocaine was headed or where it was added to the shipment.

It was Philadelphia’s largest seizure since 1998.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Last month, customs agents seized 3,200 pounds of cocaine worth $77 million at Port New York/Newark.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1970: Nixon bans cigarette advertising on TV and radio

Get our daily newsletter.