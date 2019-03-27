Listen Live Sports

Abrams on VP speculation: ‘You don’t run for second place’

March 27, 2019 12:48 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams has made clear that she has no plans to join Joe Biden’s presidential campaign as his running mate.

Abrams told hosts of ABC’s “The View” on Wednesday, “You don’t run for second place.” Abrams added that if she joins the 2020 White House chase it will be on her own.

Rumors circulated after a recent meeting between Biden and Abrams that the former vice president was contemplating asking Abrams to form a joint ticket with him at the outset of his campaign.

A Biden spokesman denied that any deal with Abrams had been offered.

Biden is a 76-year-old white man and political veteran. Abrams is a 45-year-old black woman and a rising Democratic star.

Biden hasn’t announced whether he’ll make a third run for the presidency.

