Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

After hourslong barricade, Baltimore police shoot, kill man

March 25, 2019 7:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say police shot and killed a man following an hourslong barricade.

Baltimore police released a statement that says officers were called to a home for a report of an assault late Sunday night. The barricade started after officers arrived. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

The adult man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

Further details haven’t been released. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison will brief the media at 11 a.m. Monday.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Military IoT & Sensors Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers help improve training camp in Hawaii

Today in History

1841: President Harrison dies after one month in office

Get our daily newsletter.