Agency, hospital dropped from suit on catheterizing toddler

March 29, 2019 4:32 pm
 
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal judge has dropped the South Dakota Department of Social Services and Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre from a lawsuit alleging they deprived a 3-year-old boy and his mother of their rights after the boy was catheterized for a drug test.

The boy’s mother sued the department and its officials along with the Pierre hospital and two of its employees. The suit says the boy developed a staph infection following the procedure, which was ordered after the mother’s boyfriend failed a drug test.

The Argus Leader reports Judge Roberto Lange ruled the Department of Social Services did not have a role in the catheterization and the hospital has no policy to forcefully catheterize children on behalf of state investigators.

The two hospital employees were not released from the suit.

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com

