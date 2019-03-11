Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Agents seize $77 million of cocaine at New York-area port

March 11, 2019 2:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Customs agents have seized the biggest shipment of cocaine recovered at the ports of New York and New Jersey in 25 years.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says 3,200 pounds of the drug in 60 packages were seized at Port New York/Newark on Feb. 28. The street value is estimated at $77 million.

It’s the biggest cocaine seizure at the ports since 1994.

A Customs spokesman says the container was recovered from a ship that originated in South America.

Advertisement

Customs officers turned the drugs over to federal Homeland Security officials for investigation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|21 2019 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.