Alabama bill would allow tax refunds to fund border wall

March 21, 2019 8:39 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Senate has moved forward a bill that would allow Alabamians to donate part of their state tax refunds to help build a border wall with Mexico.

Senators voted 23-6 Thursday to approve the bill by Republican Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh.

It would allow residents to check a box on their state income tax form and donate to Build The Wall Inc., a nonprofit started by veteran and amputee Brian Kolfage.

Marsh says it is a way for people to show support for President Donald Trump and the wall proposal.

Alabama already allows people to donate to about 20 groups and programs on their tax forms.

Democratic Sen. Bobby Singleton called the proposal a Republican “feel-good” bill.

The vote fell along party lines.

